DH Deciphers | Understanding RBI’s announcement on resetting floating rate loans

When is the new framework likely to be introduced?

Industry experts who spoke to DH said the fine print of the framework could take up to one to two quarters to be released in the form of a circular, with another 90-180 days for a full scale rollout and implementation of its provisions. They, however, displayed divided opinion on whether it would come as an optional or mandatory requirement for all regulated entities. If optional, the RBI is likely to set a cut off date for voluntary declaration, tied to adoption by financial institutions with faith in fair market competition, to usher in best practices thereafter.