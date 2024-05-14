Wholesale price inflation rises 1.26% in April

India's wholesale price-based inflation in April rose 1.26 per cent, mainly driven by food and primary articles, government data showed on Tuesday.

The April figures were higher than the 1 per cent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters and up from a 0.53 per cent year-on-year rise in March.

Food prices rose 5.52 per cent year-on-year compared with an increase of 4.65 per cent in March, while prices of primary articles were up 5.01 per cent against a 4.51 per cent rise in the previous month.