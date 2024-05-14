Wholesale price inflation rises 1.26% in April

India's wholesale price-based inflation in April rose 1.26 per cent, mainly driven by food and primary articles, government data showed on Tuesday.
The April figures were higher than the 1 per cent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters and up from a 0.53 per cent year-on-year rise in March.
Food prices rose 5.52 per cent year-on-year compared with an increase of 4.65 per cent in March, while prices of primary articles were up 5.01 per cent against a 4.51 per cent rise in the previous month.
Manufactured product prices fell 0.42 per cent against a 0.85 per cent drop in the previous month. Fuel and power prices rose 1.38 per cent compared with a 0.77 per cent drop in March.
The country's annual retail inflation rate eased slightly in April, partly due to lower fuel prices, although food prices remained elevated, government data showed on Monday.
Published 14 May 2024, 06:50 IST