Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil hiked to Rs 6,000/tonne

The new rates are effective from July 2, an official notification said. India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 05:54 IST
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 05:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: The government has hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 6,000 per tonne, from Rs 3,250 per tonne, with effect from Tuesday.

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at 'nil'.

The new rates are effective from July 2, an official notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices of the previous two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2024, 05:54 IST
Business NewsEconomyIndian economyCrude OilTaxes

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT