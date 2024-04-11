World goods trade growth in volume terms may dip 1.2% in 2024: GTRI

"The WTO forecast does not include impact on trade values, which is a commonly used parameter to measure trade performance. Calculating the trade value is straightforward, as it involves adding up the values of all transactions. However, calculating trade volume is not as simple as just adding up quantities of different goods like iron ore and diamonds, which could lead to inaccurate conclusions," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

He said the WTO employs a complex method to calculate changes in trade volumes.

He added that "probably" the WTO did not want to be the harbinger of bad news about slowing merchandise trade.

"The WTO adjusts the value of trade to account for changes in prices, a process known as deflation. This involves using specific price indices for different categories of goods and services to ensure that the measured trade volume reflects the actual quantity of goods and services traded rather than their price changes," he noted.

The WTO also uses data from international databases, including trade statistics and price indices, to make these adjustments, Srivastava said, adding that the WTO's methodology also includes adjustments for seasonal variations in trade.

"It periodically updates the base year for its calculations to ensure that the data remains relevant and reflects current market conditions," he said.

In 2023, merchandise exports totalled $23.8 trillion, while imports stood at $24.2 trillion. This represents a year-on-year decline of 4.5 per cent in exports and 5.4 per cent in imports.

For commercial services, exports rose to $7.8 trillion and imports $7.2 trillion in 2023. Overall, the total trade (both merchandise and services) slightly decreased in 2023, with exports at $31.6 trillion (down by 1.1 per cent) and imports at $31.5 trillion (down by 2.1 per cent) compared to 2022.

The decline in world merchandise trade was due to geopolitical tensions, the rising protectionist war in Ukraine, Red Sea shipping disruptions, lower primary commodity prices, and exchange rate fluctuations.

Further, GTRI said that India's merchandise export values in 2023 decreased by 5 per cent over 2022, mirroring the global trends.

However, the overall export growth for the year was positive, thanks to significant 9.9 per cent increases in services exports, again in sync with global trends.

In exports, India ranked 17th globally, with a 1.8 per cent share in world trade, amounting to $432 billion, a 5 per cent fall from 2022.

India's rank improved from 18 in 2022 to 17 in 2023.

On imports, India ranked 8th, holding a 2.8 per share, with a value of $673 billion, marking a 7 per cent decline from the previous year.

India's rank improved from 9 in 2022 to 8 in 2023.

"GTRI forecast a 1.2 per cent drop in world merchandise trade values in 2024, over 2023," it said.