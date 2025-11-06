<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/infosys">Infosys </a>family has set records in philanthropy with the co-founders and their families — Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, K Dinesh, Rohini Nilekani, and Kumari Shibulal — collectively donating over Rs 850 crore this year, as stated in EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025.</p><p>The annual contribution of Rs 850 crore averages more than Rs 2 crore in giving each day marking a record for philanthropy stemming from a single company.</p><p>With an annual donation of Rs 2,708 crore, Shiv Nadar and family retained the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title for the fourth time in five years - with a donation of Rs 7.4 crore per day. </p><p>On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani and family secured the second spot with an annual donation of Rs 626 crore.</p><p>Reliance Industries, led by Mukesh Ambani and family, contributed Rs 1,309 crore to CSR, surpassing the required mandatory spend by Rs 261 crore.</p><p>The list finds 191 philanthropists who cumulatively donated Rs 10,380 crore - up by 85 per cent compared to three years ago.</p>.Infosys promoters, including Nilekani and Sudha Murty, opt out of Rs 18,000-crore buyback.<p>Donations were measured by the value of their cash or cash equivalents from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 - and the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 is the twelfth year of the list - and it follows on from the Hurun India Rich List 2025. </p><p>The top 25 in the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025 donated Rs 50,000 crore in just three years — an average of Rs 46 crore every single day.</p><p>With a donation of Rs 204 crore, Rohini Nilekani is the most generous woman on the list.</p><p>Top professional managers, led by A M Naik (Rs 54 crore), Amit Chandra and Archana Chandra (Rs 47 crore), and venture capitalists Prashanth Prakash and Amitha Prashanth (Rs 17 crore) continue to be in the Top 100 Most Generous in India, solely donating from a personal capacity.</p><p>All of them cumulatively donated nearly Rs 800 crores in the last 3 years.</p><p>Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation, said, “As India’s economy continues to grow, so too must our collective commitment to inclusive and equitable development. Through our work, we have seen the transformative power of collaboration. No single organisation can address the complex, interwoven needs at our grassroots; true impact emerges when we come together, pooling our knowledge, capital, and compassion.”</p><p>Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, “While wealth creation remains central to India’s economic growth, philanthropy plays an equally vital role in ensuring that this progress translates into inclusive prosperity.”</p><p>If only personal philanthropy is considered, Shiv Nadar and family still rank first with a donation of Rs 2,537 crore, followed by Nandan Nilekani and Rohini Nilekani.</p>