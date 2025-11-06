Menu
business

EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2025: Infosys family creates record in philanthropy

With an annual donation of Rs 2,708 crore, Shiv Nadar and family retained the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title for the fourth time in five years - with a donation of Rs 7.4 crore per day.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 10:06 IST
Infosys

