Gold futures climb Rs 791 to Rs 1,21,313/10g on weak dollar, firm cues

The February 2026 contract appreciated by Rs 909, or 0.75 per cent, to Rs 1,22,747 per 10 grams. It had settled at Rs 1,21,838 per 10 grams on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 11:32 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 11:32 IST
