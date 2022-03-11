Google, Facebook online ad deal under EU scanner

EU antitrust regulators to investigate Google, Facebook online advertising deal

The European Commission said the investigation will focus on a 2018 deal with Facebook dubbed by Google as Jedi Blue

Reuters
Reuters, Brussels,
  • Mar 11 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 15:24 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

EU antitrust regulators on Friday opened an investigation into Alphabet unit Google and Facebook's online display advertising services deal to check if this violated the bloc's competition rules. The European Commission said the investigation will focus on a 2018 deal with Facebook dubbed by Google as Jedi Blue.

Business News
Meta
Alphabet
Facebook
Google
EU

