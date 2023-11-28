Europe is guzzling diesel from India, a key buyer of Russian oil

Europe banned most oil shipments from Russia almost a year ago, but it’s binging on diesel that may well have been made from Russian crude.

The region’s imports of diesel from India, one of the biggest buyers of Russian crude, are on course to soar to 305,000 barrels a day, the most since at least January 2017, data from market-intelligence firm Kpler show.

While it’s not possible to say with certainty that the molecules originated in Russia — India also processes oil from elsewhere — Moscow’s deliveries have given Indian refineries an ability to produce abundant diesel and boost exports.

Arrivals into Europe in November include a rare shipment from Mumbai-based Nayara Energy Ltd, which imported almost 60 per cent of its crude from Russia this year, according to Kpler. Reliance Industries Ltd, Europe’s top supplier of Indian diesel, draws more than third of its crude from Russia, the figures show.