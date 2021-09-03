Excide Inds shares up 15% on HDFC Life deal buzz

Exide Inds shares zoom 15% on HDFC Life-Exide Life Insurance acquisition buzz

HDFC Life Insurance shares, however, dropped 3.98 per cent to Rs 728.55 on BSE

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 03 2021, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 11:23 ist
The process for merger of Exide Life into HDFC Life will be initiated on completion of the acquisition, the insurer said. Credit: Getty Images

Shares of Exide Industries on Friday jumped 15 per cent after HDFC Life Insurance said it will acquire Exide Life Insurance from the company in a deal worth Rs 6,687 crore.

The stock zoomed 13.85 per cent to Rs 202.95 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 14.98 per cent to Rs 204.90.

HDFC Life Insurance shares, however, dropped 3.98 per cent to Rs 728.55 on BSE.

HDFC Life Insurance Friday said it will acquire Exide Life Insurance from Exide Industries in a deal worth Rs 6,687 crore.

Read | HDFC Life to buy Exide's insurance business for Rs 6,687 cr

The board of directors of HDFC Life Insurance Company, Exide Industries Ltd and Exide Life Insurance Company... approved the transaction involving the sale of Exide Life Insurance to HDFC Life, HDFC Life said in a release.

HDFC Life will acquire 100 per cent stake in Exide Life Insurance from Exide Industries via issuance of 8,70,22,222 shares at an issue price of Rs 685 per share and a cash payout of Rs 726 crore aggregating to Rs 6,687 crore, it said.

The process for merger of Exide Life into HDFC Life will be initiated on completion of the acquisition, the insurer said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

HDFC Life
Excide
Insurance
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

You are not who you think you are

You are not who you think you are

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

Photographer captures largest variety of butterflies

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

NASA thinks Mars rover succeeded in taking rock sample

Drug threatening vultures

Drug threatening vultures

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Ronaldo gets Manchester United number 7 jersey again

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Kolkata’s ‘fairy tale’ trams now a neglected relic

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

Bengaluru linguistically most diverse in India: Data

 