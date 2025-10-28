<p>New Delhi: Experion Developers (EDPL), a leading international real estate developer, has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) for the construction of its flagship luxury residential development, 'The Trillion', Gurgaon.</p><p>Under this agreement, TATA Projects has been appointed as the principal contractor for the high rise residential project.</p><p>Valued at over Rs 800 crore, the contract represents one of the most significant residential construction contracts in the region.</p><p>Spread across approximately 2.5 million square feet, ‘The Trillion’ is set to become the tallest residential development in its neighbourhood, featuring 45 floors in each tower, said a statement.</p>.Noel Tata, 2 others block Mehli Mistry's reappointment as trustee, deepening rift at Tata Trusts.<p>“Our partnership with TATA Projects marks a key milestone in our journey to create sustainable, high-quality residential communities. With an overall investment of around Rs 2,500 crore, The Trillion embodies our commitment to delivering world-class homes for our customers,"said B K Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers.</p><p>“We are delighted to collaborate with Experion Developers, our expertise in delivering sustainable, future-ready developments aligns perfectly with EDPL’s vision,” said Vinayak Pai MD & CEO of TATA Projects.</p><p>Experion Developers, backed by Singapore-based Experion Holdings Pte Ltd and part of the AT Capital Group, focuses on luxury real estate across India.</p><p>Tata Projects, one of the country’s leading EPC firms under the Tata Group, has built a strong presence in data centres, clean energy, refineries, and metro systems.</p>