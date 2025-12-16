<p>Ballari: As many as 40 two-wheelers worth Rs 60 lakh were gutted after a container truck in which they were being transported to showrooms in Ballari and Vijayapura caught fire near Ballari bypass road in the wee hours of Monday.</p>.<p>A total of Yamaha FZ bikes were being transported to Ballari and Vijayapura showrooms from Cahennai.</p>.<p>The driver of the truck parked near the bypass late Sunday night and slept inside the truck.</p>.Govt under fire over new rural employment bill, opposition asks why Mahatma Gandhi's name dropped.<p>A few passersby spotted fire in the truck at 5 am and alerted the driver, who jumped off the truck. In no time the truck, along with the bike went up in flames.</p>.<p>By the time the firemen arrived at the spot, the truck and bikes were completely gutted. The truck battery is suspected to have sparked the blaze.</p>.<p>The Gandhinagar police said that they would register a case after the officials of the company arrive at the spot.</p>