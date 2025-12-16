<p>Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said there is no need for people to panic over reports claiming that cancer-causing substances have been detected in eggs.</p>.<p>Recently, a YouTube channel aired a video claiming that certain brands of eggs contain carcinogenic substances. Following this, messages, urging people not to consume eggs, have been widely shared on social media.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on the issue, Rao said, “There have been reports circulating that some brands of eggs contain carcinogenic substances. However, in September, we had tested 125 samples. In this, 123 were found to be safe.”</p>.<p>“Now, samples have once again been collected and sent for testing. Further action will be taken once the report is received,” he said. </p>.<p>He added, “Based on a few reports, it cannot be said that eggs should not be used or consumed. Hence, people need not be worried.”</p>.<p><strong>YouTube channel report</strong> </p>.No staff crunch, waiting lines at Victoria, Bowring hospitals: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao .<p>The YouTube channel Trustified recently aired a report claiming that eggs of the ‘Eggoz’ brand contain an antibiotic called nitrofurans.</p>.<p>The channel said that when the company’s eggs were tested, 0.73 micrograms of nitrofurans and their residues were detected, and it shared the test report along with the news.</p>.<p>Commenting on the issue, a doctor said that nitrofurans are carcinogenic substances. The anchor stated, “Eggoz claims that there are absolutely no antibiotics in its eggs. But this report proves that claim to be false.”</p>.<p>Following this, the Eggoz company faced criticism on social media. In response, the company released its own egg test reports on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, stating that all components found in <br>the eggs were within the prescribed permissible limits.</p>.<p><strong>Quote:</strong> “Egg samples have once again been collected and sent for testing. Further action will be taken once the report is received. In September we had tested 125 samples. In this 123 were found to be safe."</p><p>- Dinesh Gundu Rao, Health Minister </p>