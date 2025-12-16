Menu
Health department awaits result of egg testing; Karnataka minister says don't panic

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said there is no need for people to panic over reports claiming that cancer-causing substances have been detected in eggs.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 21:18 IST
Published 15 December 2025, 21:18 IST
