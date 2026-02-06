Menu
Man dies in elephant attack in Bandipur reserve limits

Maada, the victim, was working as a watchman in a temple. He had come to answer call of nature when a wild elephant is suspected to have attacked him.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 23:35 IST
Karnataka NewsElephant attackMysuru

