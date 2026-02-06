<p>Mysuru: A 70-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant in the early hours of Thursday in T Matakere Colony, Sargur taluk, Mysuru district, under Moleyur forest range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. </p>.<p>Maada, the victim, was working as a watchman in a temple. He had come to answer call of nature when a wild elephant is suspected to have attacked him. The body was handed over to his family members, after post mortem at Sargur taluk hospital, according to RFO, Hediyala range, K R Narayan. </p>.70-year-old man dies in elephant attack in Karnataka's Sargur taluk.<p>Bandipur Tiger Reserve Conservator of Forest S Prabhakaran visited the spot, met his family members and interacted with the villagers. </p>.<p>“An elephant in the region has vision issue. There were complaints that he was frequently coming to the villages on the fringes of Moleyur range causing damage to property and crops. Forest department personnel drove it back to forest on Wednesday. The incident is said to have occurred when the elephant was returning to forest. We are writing to the higher officials, to seek permission to rescue it.”</p>.<p>He said that Maada is survived by his wife and three daughters. “We have taken measures to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to his family, and a job to one of his daughters,” Prabhakaran said. </p>