<p>Bengaluru: The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) will return this month between February 13 and 16, said Bird Count India, the consortium of over 70 birding and conservation organisations.</p>.<p>The GBBC includes Campus Bird Count, a sister event unique to India where students will take part in monitoring and recording birds.</p>.<p>Students can watch birds anywhere in campus for at least 15 minutes during February 13-16, identify all birds seen or heard and share the sightings using the eBird app. For guidance support & queries, visit birdcount.in/counts/gbbc/.</p>.<p>Last year, 270 campuses took part in exercise & uploaded 8,000 bird lists. Campus communities nationwide are again taking the lead in documenting birds.</p>