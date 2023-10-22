Explained | Why olive oil is so expensive right now

The result is prices climbing to dizzying heights, well over $9,000 per metric ton, which filters through to pricier bottles of the oil that have become a fixture in many American households, used for cooking and drizzling on foods associated with a healthy Mediterranean diet. A 750-millileter bottle of Bertolli’s extra-virgin olive oil that cost around $9 at the grocery store last October is around $11 today, a nearly 22 per cent increase, according to IRI, a data provider.