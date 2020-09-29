FarmVille for Facebook to shut down after 11 years, Guinness World Records was a fan

Online game FarmVille that turned gamers into virtual farmers will cease to function on Decemer 31, 2020.

On September 25, the official Facebook page of FarmVille announced that it would be stopping services on the popular social media platform in a post that read: "Thank you is a small word but when fertilized with love and beautiful memories it means the world to us. So here’s a great BIG THANK YOU for farming with us through it all."

Zynga’s FarmVille for Facebook was conceptualised and published by Zynga in 2009 on Facebook.

Like most browser-based games from the 2000s, FarmVille was built using Adobe Flash. But recently, Adobe and Facebook have announced that they will completely stop supporting Flash after December 31st. Hence, Farmville for Facebook will have to go too.

While many were addicted to the game, for some, it was an escape. However, a few are more shocked than others and Guinness World Records, the most as it tweeted what most of us felt upon learning about the Farmville closure—disbelief!

When British video game website, Eurogamer tweeted about the same, Guinness World Records was genuinely shocked, the record-keeping organisation replied with a “WHAT”

FarmVille shuts down 31st December 2020 https://t.co/K58ZD6HCDz — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) September 28, 2020

WHAT — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) September 28, 2020

Various Farmville fans left heartfelt comments on the Facebook post, while others took to twitter. Here are a few reactions:

remember the days when the dumbest shit on facebook was farmville updates & not your racist aunt posting qanon memes lol good times — Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) September 25, 2020

FarmVille is shutting down on December 31. Love it or hate it, FarmVille was one of the most important games of the last 11 years since it launched:https://t.co/h41QCmm80l pic.twitter.com/28eumaPl0w — Ryan Brown 🎮 (@Toadsanime) September 28, 2020

End of an era. 😢 Social gaming giant Zynga officially announces the closure of popular game FarmVille on Facebook, 11 years after its initial launch in 2009. In a statement, Zynga says FarmVille will continue to be playable until December 31, 2020. 📷: FarmVille/FB pic.twitter.com/eo01l5KUu2 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 27, 2020