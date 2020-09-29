FarmVille for Facebook to shut down after 11 years

FarmVille for Facebook to shut down after 11 years, Guinness World Records was a fan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2020, 11:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2020, 13:12 ist
Zynga’s FarmVille for Facebook poster. Credit: Facebook/@FarmVille

Online game FarmVille that turned gamers into virtual farmers will cease to function on Decemer 31, 2020.

On September 25, the official Facebook page of FarmVille announced that it would be stopping services on the popular social media platform in a post that read: "Thank you is a small word but when fertilized with love and beautiful memories it means the world to us. So here’s a great BIG THANK YOU for farming with us through it all."

Zynga’s FarmVille for Facebook was conceptualised and published by Zynga in 2009 on Facebook.

Like most browser-based games from the 2000s, FarmVille was built using Adobe Flash. But recently, Adobe and Facebook have announced that they will completely stop supporting Flash after December 31st. Hence, Farmville for Facebook will have to go too. 

While many were addicted to the game, for some, it was an escape. However, a few are more shocked than others and Guinness World Records, the most as it tweeted what most of us felt upon learning about the Farmville closure—disbelief!

When British video game website, Eurogamer tweeted about the same, Guinness World Records was genuinely shocked, the record-keeping organisation replied with a “WHAT”

Various Farmville fans left heartfelt comments on the Facebook post, while others took to twitter. Here are a few reactions:

 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Game
Twitter
Facebook
Guinness World Records

What's Brewing

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

In isolating times, can Robo pets provide comfort?

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

DH Toon | K'taka Bandh: Political parties shooed away

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

B'luru sees more heart attacks as Covid pandemic bites

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

India likely to cross 1 lakh Covid-19 deaths this week

 