Fertiliser firms to supply 50 tonnes of oxygen per day to Covid-19 patients

The country's fertiliser companies will soon supply 50 tonnes of medical oxygen per day to meet the surging demand due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

These steps will augment the medical grade oxygen supply to hospitals in the country in the coming days, Minister of State for Chemical & Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The minister chaired a meeting to explore the possibility of production of oxygen in their plants, with fertiliser companies of public, private sector as well as the co-operative sector.

He called upon the fertiliser companies to help the society during this pandemic time by reorienting their existing capacity of oxygen production and augmenting the supply of medical-grade oxygen to the hospitals.

Read | Medical oxygen, key to fight Covid, used to be feared

The fertiliser companies welcomed the initiative of the minister and readily showed interest to join the efforts of the Government of India to fight the Covid-19 situation in the country.

IFFCO is putting up an oxygen plant with a capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat and their total capacity would be 33,000 cubic meters per day. GSFC (Gujarat State Fertilizer and Chemicals) has made small modifications in their plants and started supplying liquid oxygen, the statement said.

"GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd), has also started supply of liquid oxygen for medical purpose after starting of air separation unit. GSFS & GNFC has already started process to enhance their oxygen production capacities.The other fertilizer companies will set up medical plants in hospitals/plants at selected locations in the country through CSR funding," the statement said.