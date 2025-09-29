<p>Bengaluru: Consumers prefer faster delivery during this festive season as quick commerce order items recorded over 85% growth in volumes during the first week of the festive season sale, according to an analysis by ecommerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce.</p><p>This positions quick commerce as a key growth driver in this year’s festive sales.</p>.Flipkart's quick commerce arm 'Minutes' turns one; sees 50% month-on-month value growth.<p>It also said that ecommerce order volumes witnessed a 21% year-on-year increase during the first six days of the festive season compared to that of last year’s festive sales.</p><p>The analysis is based on over 40 million transactions processed by Unicommerce’s platform Uniware, during the first festive sale week in both years.</p><p>The key categories that drove overall growth during this period included FMCG—led by healthy foods, followed by beauty & wellness, health & pharma—which saw a strong demand for nutraceuticals & supplements, electronics—fuelled by increased sales of home appliances, and home decor products.</p><p>Brand websites recorded a 31% increase in volumes, predominantly driven by the beauty and wellness segment, including makeup, personal care, and hygiene products. The fashion category, primarily led by apparel and jewellery, also recorded strong growth.</p><p>Tier 2 and 3 cities continued to drive a significant share of order volumes, collectively accounting for around 58% of the total festive transactions during the first festive week, it said.</p><p>For major ecommerce players, tier 2 and 3 cities drove sales. Amazon recently said that its Prime members drove demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities across key categories including appliances, fashion and beauty, smartphones, and furniture. Prime members experienced even faster deliveries, with over 30 lakh products delivered in metro cities within the same or next day and more than 50 lakh products reaching customers in tier 2 and 3 cities within 2 days, it said.</p><p>As per Unicommerce’s analysis, while metros and tier I cities recorded a 22% increase in order volumes, tier 2 and tier 3 cities together registered a 20% growth, compared to the corresponding period last year. The steady year-on-year increase in order volumes from these cities also highlights the growing significance of these towns in driving festive season demand, it added.</p>