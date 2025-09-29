Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Festive sales: Quick commerce leads with over 85% growth in volumes

This positions quick commerce as a key growth driver in this year’s festive sales.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 13:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 13:53 IST
Festivalbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us