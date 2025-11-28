<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to bolster trade, the Cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Non-Major Ports Iron Ore Handling Policy — 2025 covering export, import and trade of iron ore at the 13 non-major ports in the state. </p>.<p>The move aims to restart the import and export of iron ore from Karnataka, one of the major iron ore-producing states in the country. </p><p>The 343.3 km-long coastline of Karnataka features one major port — New Mangalore Port Authority and 13 non-major ports — Karwar, Honnavar, Malpe, Belekeri, Manki, Padubidri, Keni, Bhatkal, Old Mangalore, Tadadi, Kundapura, Pavinakurve and Hangarkatta.</p>.<p>Though a government order in 2010 had prevented the export of iron ore from 10 non-major ports, the Supreme Court’s judgment in 2022 granted permission to export Iron ore mined in Karnataka to other countries. </p>.<p>Following this, the Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) has prepared the policy.</p>.<p>The policy aims to generate revenue for the state government through registration fees, licence fees (for allotment of land for handling iron ore), wharfage charges, Minimum Guarantee Throughput (MGT) deposits, security deposits, penalties for non-compliance and shortfalls, and a recurring pollution mitigation, safety and supervision fee of Rs 13 per ton of Cargo. </p>.<p>Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said: “Nothing of this will be retrospective; everything is prospective. Whatever new clauses come in this policy will be prospective. We have taken care to that extent because there is a lot of litigation and reports of Lokayukta and so on.”</p>.<p><strong>Eligibility</strong></p>.<p>As per the policy, which DH has accessed, the concerned exporter must pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000 to the Directorate of Mines and Geology.</p>.<p>As per the policy, land allotment will be made on the application of the party on a first-come-first-served basis. It will be provided to those having valid registration with the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and an IE code having no previous dues with the port with authorisation from the custom authorities.</p>.<p><strong>Other decisions</strong></p>.<p>The Cabinet also approved the Karnataka State Haj Committee Rules, 2025. Every year, the Haj committee arranges camps in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad for the Haj pilgrims selected by it. These rules are expected to systematise the committee’s activities and make it more transparent. </p>.<p>The Cabinet decided to declare Mysuru Mahanagara Palike as the Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike, and also approved the Drugs and Cosmetics (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Workers (Welfare Amendment) Act, 2025, and the Karnataka Judicial Services (Amendment) Rules, 2025.</p>