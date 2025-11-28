Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Cabinet approves iron ore policy for non-major ports

The move aims to restart the import and export of iron ore from Karnataka, one of the major iron ore-producing states in the country.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 22:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 22:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakairon ore

Follow us on :

Follow Us