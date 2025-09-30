Mysuru Dasara: More than 1,000 artists give final touch to 58 tableaux's

<p>Mysuru: With just a day away for Dasara Jamboo Savari procession, at APMC yard in Bandipalya in Mysuru city outskirts, about 1,000 artists were seen giving final touch to 58 colourful creative tableaux which will be part of this year's Dasara Jamboo Savari procession on Thursday.</p><p>The tableaux are depicting various themes mainly on Mahatma Gandhi as the procession is happening on Gandhi Jayanthi. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: Hotels register 100% booking on festive dates from September 27 to October 2.<p>Artist B Abhilash was seen giving final touch to tableaux of Mysore city Corporation which is depicting implication of pollution on Earth besides promoting their waste to resource measures through a Paurakarmika woman made out of plastic bottles. </p><p>Abhilash is even coming up with a tableaux of Mandya, which is depicting 'Pashchima Vahini' wherein the ashes of Gandhi ji is said to have been immersed; about 800 handloom weavers reflecting the concept of cottage industries promoted by Gandhi ji. </p><p>He is also coming up with a tableaux of HAL depicting make in India by displaying indeginous light combat Aircraft Tejas which was used in Operation Sindhoor. </p><p>Also on display will be HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, Light Utility Helicopter, HCFE 25 engine, HTT 40 engine. Nodal officer of HAL Supreeth was seen guiding them. </p><p>Meanwhile Vaman Nayak from Udupi district administration was seen guiding Swaccha Udupi tableaux, which is depicting women empowerment as they are involving women in the entire process of waste management right from driving waste collection vehicles. </p><p>Deputy Secretary (development) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and deputy special officer Bhimappa Ka Laali informed that besides tableaux from all the districts of the State, there will be tableaux from various government departments, commissions and public sector companies. </p>