Finance Commission to disregard Karnataka's demand on income calculation

In a written communication to the Union Finance Ministry last year, the Karnataka government had asked that southern states be rewarded for taking in migrants from other states, and given that the impact of some metropolitan areas on the per capita income of certain states is significant, the 16th FC should consider excluding cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, etc, so as to arrive at a more accurate per capita income level for the respective states.