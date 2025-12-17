Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Around 1.36 crore voters will be called for SIR hearings in West Bengal: CEO

Addressing a press conference after the draft rolls were released, Agarwal said the state has completed the SIR exercise within the stipulated timeframe.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 05:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 05:39 IST
India NewsWest Bengalspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us