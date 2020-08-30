Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review loan revamp plan with lenders

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet commercial banks and shadow lenders on Thursday to review the implementation of loan restructuring programs following Covid-19 related stress.

Read: RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond August 31

The meeting comes days after a debt payment holiday offered by the Reserve Bank of India’s ends. The central bank has since relaxed bad loan classification rules by allowing lenders the power to restructure certain loans.

Banks are struggling to accelerate credit growth and are confronting a mounting bad debt pile that’s set to swell to a two-decade high.

“The review will focus on enabling businesses and households,”to take advantage of the plan to revive growth, the finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Also Read: GST Council meeting debates revenue shortfall of states

It will also focus on “necessary steps like finalizing bank policies and identifying borrowers, and discussing issues that require addressing for smooth and speedy implementation.”

Indian authorities are taking unprecedented steps to support the country’s financial sector along with efforts to revive the economy from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The banking regulator predicts that the capital adequacy ratio for lenders could fall to 11.8% next March -- close to the minimum regulatory threshold of 9% -- down from 14.6% in March 2020.