FKCCI seeks 30% reservation for women in industrial parks

'By providing 30% reservation to women entrepreneurs in all new industrial townships, we can encourage more women to turn entrepreneurs and help them grow', Uma Reddy, President of FKCCI said
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 15:09 IST
Published 14 October 2025, 15:09 IST
