Flipkart: Visa cardholders to get frictionless checkout

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Monday announced the launch of Visa Safe Click (VSC) - powered by Visa - that will eliminate the need for one time passwords (OTP) for transactions up to Rs 2,000.

VSC will enable the e-commerce platform to deploy India's first in-app device-based network authentication solution, a statement said.

"This solution will eliminate the need for OTP for transactions up to Rs 2,000, while also ensuring a completely secure payment experience," it added.

Flipkart said by enabling consumers to enjoy a hassle-free and safe payment process for transactions up to Rs 2,000, it hopes to reduce steps in the payment system.

This will also help consumers complete their purchase journey with ease, primarily in regions where internet connectivity and e-literacy are scarce, it added.

"OTP-based authentication is one of the biggest points of friction in online card transactions, wherein we have observed significant customer drop-offs...VSC is the outcome of one such effort and completely replaces OTP with a background authentication, removing the need for any additional customer action," Flipkart Head - Fintech and Payments Group Ranjith Boyanapalli said.

Through this initiative, Flipkart is expecting that more consumers can make small-ticket purchases more easily and complete their purchase journey in a click, he added.