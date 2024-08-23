Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

FM meets US delegation, discusses bilateral partnership for green transition

The American delegation was led by Senior Advisor to the US President, John Podesta.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 17:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met a delegation from the US and discussed strengthening the India-US bilateral partnership for green transition and climate action.

The American delegation was led by Senior Advisor to the US President, John Podesta.

"During the meeting, deliberations were held to strengthen India-U.S. bilateral partnership for green transition and climate action by enhancing cooperation for financing #CleanEnergy," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2024, 17:10 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesBusiness NewsUS newsNirmala SitharamanFinance Ministryclean energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT