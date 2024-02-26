FM Sitharaman asks RBI to hold monthly meetings with startup, fintech firms

Bengaluru: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, suggested that federal regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), should hold virtual meetings on a fixed day every month with start-ups and fintech companies to address their concerns and issues, as per an official Finance Ministry statement.

Sitharaman was meeting with representatives of fintech companies, regulators and various government departments. Informed sources told DH that no ‘anxiety or concern’ related to the RBI’s recent action on Paytm Payments Bank was expressed by any of the start-up and fintech founders present at the meeting.

“During the meeting, it was emphasised that innovative solutions by the fintech companies are essential to the financial services sector while ensuring strict compliance with regulations,” the ministry said in its statement.

Sources said that the meeting had taken place after some fintech start-up founders had written to Sitharaman. It gained significance as it was being held in the backdrop of the RBI’s strong action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPB), and the regulator’s warning about unsecured retail lending, especially through fintech apps.