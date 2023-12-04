Foxconn, Pegatron halt Indian iPhone output due to extreme weather: Report

Foxconn, which employs about 35,000 people at its Tamil Nadu iPhone factory, has yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday, the sources said.

Foxconn has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing in manufacturing locations in the south of the country.

Apple declined to comment and Foxconn and Pegatron did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

This is the second time in recent months that Pegatron has been forced to shut its factory, having temporarily halted assembly of iPhones after a fire in September.