Fractional investment in commercial property is a low-risk option

The conservative valuation of an asset is crucial. Most fractional CRE investments are valued based on rental yields (capital rates). However, a more objective method involves assessing the balance between demand and supply or valuing the asset based on land and building value minus depreciation. Ensuring alignment between technical and capital rate valuations is crucial for investors. While the latter is a utopian situation for an investor, getting an asset at these rates is tough, as the developer has slogged to produce an asset that provides the safety net of stable long term rental cash-flows to the investors. One needs to monitor that there's no huge gap between the technical and cap rate valuation. A thorough assessment ensures that the purchase price aligns with the property's actual worth, providing a solid foundation for future returns.