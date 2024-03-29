Fresh housing supply drops 15% in Jan-Mar to 69K units across top 8 cities: Report

Shalin Raina, Managing Director, Residential Services, Cushman & Wakefield said, "Over the past year, a significant rise in demand for high-end and luxury properties has emerged. This shift reflects a change in homebuyers' growing desire to invest in a place not only to live but as a high-quality asset that reflects their lifestyle aspirations."

Furthermore, he said the demand for larger, more luxurious homes has attracted established developers, who have the wherewithal to deliver premium, customized living spaces.