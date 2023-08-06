Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV, Lenovo LOQ PCs and more

Technology companies Sony, Samsung, Lava, Lenovo, and, BenQ among others, launched a new line of smartphones, smart TV, and more this week (July 31-August 6).
DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.
Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV series
The company is offering the new Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV series in three sizes-- 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.
The proprietary Crystal Processor 4K works with a 16-bit 3D Colour Mapping algorithm to analyse various data to adaptively optimize the picture for a lifelike 4K resolution with Adaptive 4K Upscaling on the TV.
They come with OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite) feature, two virtual top speakers that are powered by Samsung’s AI algorithms. This eliminates any requirement for additional speakers to enjoy the cinematic 3D sound as they already have one that generates from the two virtual speakers at the top.
They also boast Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features, which allow faster frame transition and low latency for the ultimate gaming experience.
With the new IoT light sensor, the TVs can change illuminance on seven levels and adjusts the brightness to optimize the viewing environment. It also SlimFit camera (have to be bought separately) supports to video calling. And, it supports multiple digital digital including Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa. The prices start at Rs 33,990.
Lenovo LOQ series laptops
The new Lenovo lineup features 15-inch and 16-inch sizes. They come with options-- 13th Gen Intel Core processor and AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.
The displays also support NVIDIA G-SYNC, which promises an immersive viewing experience, with near-natural colors, crisp contrast, and a quick refresh rate.
The NVIDIA graphic cards are equipped with a MUX switch that optimizes gaming sessions. By bypassing the integrated GPU through NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, gamers can experience higher frames-per-second and reduced latency, resulting in smoother gameplay and crisp visuals. When not gaming, the MUX switch allows the laptops to intelligently switch to integrated graphics, optimizing battery life
The onboard Lenovo LA AI Chip powers Lenovo AI Engine+ to dynamically tune wattage and manage the thermal performance during a game. Furthermore, all Lenovo LOQ laptops support Super Rapid Charge, enabling faster charging and longer battery life, providing new gamers the advantage of extended playtime without the worry of running out of battery. The new laptops also feature a full-sized signature Lenovo gaming keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and optional 4-zone RGB backlighting. The prices start at Rs 73,990.
HP LaserJet Pro printer series
The new HP print supports print speed of up to 40 pages per minute, while the enhanced workflow capabilities of HP Pro-class can deliver print speeds of up to 42 ppm for high-demand environments. It promises a duty cycle of 80,000 pages and has a toner yield of up to 9,800 pages.
It comes with a simplified setup, and supports mobile print and scan coupled with Instant USB printing without PC drivers. The company is offering HP Eco-smart black toner for superior printing and saves up to 22 per cent energy. And, with Auto On/Off Technology, the printer can further save more power.
HP LaserJet Pro series comes in three variants-- MFP 4104dw, MFP 4104 fdn, and MFP 4104fdw -- Rs 43,028, Rs 45,717, and Rs 48,407, respectively.
Infinix GT10 Pro
The new phone features Cyber Mecha design with the colour-changing rear panel in Mirage silver variant. It offers customisation for users to different LED light-based notifications and ringtone-sync flashing.
It comes with 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) 10-bit AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1920 Hz PWM Dimming and up to 900 nits peak brightness. It supports triple slots (two nano SIMs and a microSD card) and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Inside, it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8050 octa-core processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB UFS3.1 storage (expandable), Android 13-based XOS 13, triple camera module-- 108MP (f/1.75) + 2MP (f/2.4) macro + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with quad-LED flash on the back, a 32MP(f/2.45) with dual LED flash on the front and a 5,000mAh with 45W charger. It comes in two colours-- Cyber Black and Mirage Silver-- for Rs 19,999.
HP Dragonfly G4 series laptops
The new HP PCs come with slim and lightweight design and are even environmental-friendly too. The metallic enclosure is made of 90 per cent recycled magnesium and the keycaps are made of 50 percent recycled plastic repurposed from discarded DVDs, and five per cent ocean-bound plastic is used in the speaker enclosures.
Inside, the Dragonfly G4 laptop series is powered by Intel's 13 Gen processors (up to Core i7) and Windows 11 Pro OS, 5MP camera with 88-degree field-of-view, supports Natural Tone technology and also boasts Bang & Olufsen audio system. The price of the new HP PCs starts at Rs 2,20,000 in India.
BenQ ZOWIE EC-CW wireless mouse
It boasts an asymmetrical ergonomic design and is lightweight too. The reduction in weight enhances the overall maneuverability of the mouse, allowing gamers to swiftly navigate their virtual worlds with utmost precision and accuracy.
The 24-step scroll wheel will come in handy for gamers as it offers precise control over their in-game actions, enabling swift weapon switching, and item selection.
It comes equipped with a state-of-the-art 3370 sensor, and this helps the wireless mouse deliver exceptional tracking accuracy and responsiveness. This advanced sensor ensures minimal latency, translating even the most subtle hand movements into precise in-game actions. The sensor's high tracking speed and precision make it the ideal companion for competitive gaming, giving players a significant advantage over their opponents. It costs Rs 14,990.
Sony full-frame vlog camera ZV-E1
It is touted to be the world's smallest, lightest full-frame interchangeable lens vlog camera with a high-quality image processing unit and a full-frame back-illuminated sensor for perfect image quality and stunning bokeh effect.
It boasts a 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor, with approximately 12.1 effective megapixels, that can deliver high sensitivity, low noise and gorgeous bokeh. It supports the new BIONZ XR™ image processing engine, which is said to be 8 times more processing power than previous iterations. It can markedly boost high-sensitivity performance, gradation rendering, colour reproduction, low-noise performance, and more.
The high volume of data generated by the image sensor can be processed in real time, even when shooting 4K (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) footage at 120p[iv]. The BIONZ XR processor also contributes significantly to improved AF speed and precision.
It can record high-quality 4K (QFHD) video with full-frame readout at 10-bit 4:2:2, without the need for pixel binning.
It also boasts Real-time Recognition AF, which is powered by an innovative AI processing unit that uses subject form data to accurately recognise movement - human pose estimation technology uses learned human forms and postures to recognise not just eyes, but body and head position with high precision, making it possible to lock onto and track a subject facing away from the camera. ZV-E1L camera with body and 28–60 mm zoom lens is priced at Rs 2,43,990. And, with just the body, it costs Rs 2,14,990.
Nothing to bring CMF branded watches and earphones
After tasting success with ear series TWS buds and Phone series, Nothing has announced to bring new sub-branded CMF series products to the market.
The CMF series will be more affordable compared to the current crop of Nothing products and the company hopes to bring them to wider consumers with a tight budget.
"Nothing is dedicated to making tech fun again and has proven its abilities to break boundaries in industrial design. As such, the company believes it can make good design more democratic and impact more people. Understanding that different consumers want different things, CMF by Nothing will serve to bridge the gap in the value segment with better quality products that offer clean and timeless design," the company said.
The new CMF branded TWS buds and smartwatch series is expected to be launched later this year.
Lava Yuva 2 series
It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720p) display with 90Hz refresh rate. It also supports triple slots (two for nano SIMs and a microSD) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It is powered by a 12nm class Unisoc T606 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 650MHz GPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up 512GB), Android 12 PS, dual-camera module-- 13MP (f/1.8) + VGA camera with LED flash, 5MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger. It comes in three colours-- Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green-- for Rs 6,999.
