Gadgets Weekly: Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV, Lenovo LOQ PCs and more

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV series

The company is offering the new Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV series in three sizes-- 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch.

The proprietary Crystal Processor 4K works with a 16-bit 3D Colour Mapping algorithm to analyse various data to adaptively optimize the picture for a lifelike 4K resolution with Adaptive 4K Upscaling on the TV.

They come with OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite) feature, two virtual top speakers that are powered by Samsung’s AI algorithms. This eliminates any requirement for additional speakers to enjoy the cinematic 3D sound as they already have one that generates from the two virtual speakers at the top.