Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for Sept and March

Gail issues tender to buy, sell LNG for Sept & March

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Aug 18 2021, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 15:42 ist
GAIL logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Gail (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery into India and offering a cargo for loading from the United States, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking the cargo for September delivery into Dahej, India and has offered a cargo for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States during March 4-6, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on August 19, the source added.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of US LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.

