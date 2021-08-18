Gail India issues tender to buy and sell LNG for Sept and March

Gail (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery into India and offering a cargo for loading from the United States, two industry sources said on Wednesday.
It is seeking the cargo for September delivery into Dahej, India and has offered a cargo for loading from the Cove Point plant in the United States during March 4-6, one of the sources said.
The tender closes on August 19, the source added.
The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of US LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.
