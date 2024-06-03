GameStop set to jump as Keith Gill post shows $116 million bet

GameStop Corp.’s shares are set for a wild ride at Monday’s opening after the Reddit account that drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 posted what appeared to be a $116 million position in the stock.

The June 2 screenshot by Keith Gill, who goes by DeepF— Value on Reddit, shows five million shares bought at $21.27 per share. It was the account’s first post in three years. The screenshot, which also included 120,000 call options worth $65.7 million due to expire on June 21, couldn’t be verified. The options would allow him to buy the stock at $20 per share.

The game retailer’s stock soared more than 19 per cent to $27.58 in Sunday trading on Robinhood, which allows 24-hour transactions for some shares. The price was at the high end allowed by the trading platform.

On social media platform X, Gill, using his account handle Roaring Kitty, also posted an image of a UNO reverse card, which is used by players in the game to change the card-pickup direction. The post had attracted more than 4.5 million views in about five hours since its publication at about 8 pm Sunday New York time.