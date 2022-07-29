Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said its US arm has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate birth control capsules of strength 1 mg/20 mcg, the company said in a statement.

It is the generic version of Taytulla capsules of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd, it added.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ended May 2022, the company said the Taytulla Capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 85.9 million.