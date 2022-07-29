Glenmark arm gets USFDA nod for birth control capsules

Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules

It is the generic version of Taytulla capsules of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd, the company added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 16:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said its US arm has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol Capsules and Ferrous Fumarate birth control capsules of strength 1 mg/20 mcg, the company said in a statement. 

It is the generic version of Taytulla capsules of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd, it added.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ended May 2022, the company said the Taytulla Capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 85.9 million.

