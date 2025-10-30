Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold demand in India falls 16% in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Total gold demand declined to 209.4 tonnes in the third quarter from 248.3 tonnes a year earlier, according to the industry body.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 10:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 10:25 IST
Business NewsGoldGold prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us