A deepfake video of Sudha Murty, Chairperson Infosys Foundation, is being circulated on social media, falsely promoting "investment opportunities." The link leads to a fake site designed to steal personal details.
VIDEO | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty says, "I am really concerned about fake messages using my face and my voice to promote investments promising 20 or 30 times returns. This is all fake and driven by AI and a cunning mind behind it. I will never talk about investments…