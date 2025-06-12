Menu
Gold jumps Rs 850 to Rs 99,340/10 g; silver slips Rs 100

The yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 800 to Rs 98,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 12:11 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 12:11 IST
