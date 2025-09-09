Menu
Gold surges Rs 5,080 to hit a fresh peak of Rs 1.12 lakh/10 g in Delhi

In global markets, gold hit an all-time of USD 3,659.27 per ounce on Tuesday. The precious metal later traded at USD 3,652.72 per ounce, up by USD 16.81, or 0.46 per cent.
Last Updated : 09 September 2025, 11:21 IST
Published 09 September 2025, 11:21 IST
