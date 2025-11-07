<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based think tank Synergia Foundation will release the Global Futures 2035 report at a roundtable discussion here on November 7. </p>.<p>The 300-page report covers key areas of change — geopolitical reconfigurations, technological breakthroughs, economic evolution, environmental sustainability and societal shifts — analysing the trends that will shape the 2030s and examining their potential impact on humanity's trajectory, said Synergia Foundation founder and president Tobby Simon. </p>.<p>The report has a compass that points outward from India and presents a unique view from the subcontinent, he noted. </p>.<p>Instead of treating geopolitical, economic, technological, climate and social change as separate "risks", discussions will translate their intersections into a coherent picture of vulnerabilities and opportunities specific to India, he added. </p>.US-based Burkhan Group to invest Rs 1,500 crore in Karnataka AI project.<p>"As we stand on the brink of a new era, understanding these strategic trends is essential to navigating the complexities of an increasingly interconnected, rapidly evolving world," Simon said. </p>.<p>Recalling how Synergia Foundation accurately predicted avian flu back in 2007, Simon said pandemics were not just a healthcare problem, but a national security issue.</p>.<p>"A pandemic could be deliberate, an accident or a leak," he told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>"We must look at these challenges and start preparing in advance instead of having to manage the unknown". </p>.<p>He said, "Every aspect of our national security is becoming increasingly weaponised — economy, trade, supply chains, transportation, critical minerals, manufacturing, R&D, and is dependent on larger geopolitical vectors. We should be adequately prepared to manage predictable surprises." </p>.<p>Speakers at the roundtable include former National Security Advisor M K Narayanan, former foreign secretaries Kanwal Sibal, Nirupama Rao and Ranjan Mathai, former chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India Anil Kakodkar, former Isro chairman S Somanath, additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta, BBMP chief commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, Commerce and Industries department principal secretary Dr Selvakumar and TVS Capital Funds CMD Gopal Srinivasan. </p>.<p>In addition, Synergia plans to organise its 10th biennial conclave in New Delhi from March 11 to 13, releasing final reports on global futures, quantum computing, AI, satellites and India's future security challenges. It will also work on preparing a grand strategy for India, much like Israel. </p>