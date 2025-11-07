<p>Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for blaming the Centre during the crisis, referring to the ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers. </p>.<p>“For the Congress government, every crisis has the same solution: blame the Centre,” Ashoka said. </p>.<p>“For nearly a week, thousands of sugarcane farmers in Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts have been agitating on the streets. Only when the pressure mounted did Siddaramaiah abruptly wake up and hold a press conference,” Ashoka said.</p>.<p>“Just as expected, instead of taking responsibility, the state government pointed fingers at Delhi and tried to distance itself from the problem,” he <br>criticised.</p>.Sugarcane farmers’ agitation: Siddaramaiah convenes meeting on Nov 7; seeks PM Modi's appointment.<p>Ashoka pointed out that Siddaramaiah, as Leader of the Opposition in May 2020, had asked then chief minister B S Yediyurappa to take up the responsibility of fixing the procurement price and set up a revolving fund of Rs 5,000 crore to protect farmers during crises. </p>.<p>“So, what changed after coming to power? Where did all this advice, commitment and conviction suddenly disappear?” Ashoka asked.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Seeks incentive</p>.<p>The BJP leader demanded that Siddaramaiah announce an incentive of Rs 500 per tonne above the fair and remunerative price (FRP) and a Rs 5,000 crore revolving fund. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">'Hides behind excuses'</p>.<p>“When in Opposition, Siddaramaiah delivered sermons to every government. In power, he hides behind excuses and blames the Union government for everything,” Ashoka said, dubbing the Congress government as “anti-farmer”. </p>