Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold surges to record Rs 1.17 lakh/10 g on safe-haven demand amid US shutdown fears

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December delivery extended its gains for the fourth straight session by rallying Rs 1,217 or 1.04 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,17,561 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 09:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 09:28 IST
Business NewsGoldGold pricesSilver prices

Follow us on :

Follow Us