<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google </a>on Tuesday announced funding support of $8 million to India's AI Centers of Excellence for health, agriculture, education, and sustainable cities, and committed $4,00,000 to support development of India's health foundation model.</p>.<p>Google - - the architect of AI models, including Gemini and Gemma that are integrated for search enhancements, cloud services, and enterprise tools - - is also supporting Gnani.AI, CoRover.AI, and BharatGen with $50,000 grants each for building models serving Indic language solutions.</p>.<p>Google said it is providing Wadhwani AI with $4.5 million in funding to support multilingual AI-powered applications for health and agriculture, according to a release.</p>.<p>The announcements mark a slew of new collaborations and funding commitments by Google to bolster India's AI ecosystem, the company said.</p>.Google Photos gets new AI-powered video editing tools.<p>"Google announced funding of $4,00,000 to support new collaborations that will leverage 'MedGemma' to build India's Health Foundation Models," the company said in a release.</p>.<p>Such models aim to raise the efficiency of healthcare providers and improve patient outcomes across India.</p>.<p>Google said Ajna Lens will work with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to build models that will support India-specific use cases in Dermatology and OPD Triaging.</p>.<p>The resulting models, it said, will contribute to India's Digital Public Infrastructure and their outcomes will be made accessible to the ecosystem.</p>.<p>Additionally, researchers, AI experts, and clinicians from IISc will explore using AI models for broader clinical applications.</p>.<p>To push its inclusive AI agenda, Google announced a $2 million founding contribution to establish the new Indic Language Technologies Research Hub at IIT Bombay. The initiative aims to ensure global advancements serve India's linguistic diversity, Google said. </p>