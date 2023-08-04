Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Google parent Alphabet slashes stake in trading app Robinhood

The disclosure comes days after Robinhood said it had achieved profitability for the first time as a public company in the second quarter.
Last Updated 04 August 2023, 11:32 IST

Follow Us

Google-parent Alphabet has cut its stake in trading app Robinhood Markets by nearly 90 per cent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The disclosure comes days after Robinhood said it had achieved profitability for the first time as a public company in the second quarter.

Robinhood has been struggling to regain its footing after emerging as the breakout financial technology app during the pandemic, when several retail traders were drawn to its platform because of its commission-free trades and easy-to-use interface.

However, the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle last year hammered equities, especially high-flying tech stocks in which there was a lot of retail interest, denting Robinhood's business.

Robinhood shares have lost 86 per cent since hitting their peak in August 2021.

Alphabet had around 612,214 shares in Robinhood as of June 30, compared with 4.9 million shares in the previous quarter.

As of Robinhood's last close on Thursday, Alphabet's stake would be worth just about $7 million, according to Reuters calculations.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 August 2023, 11:32 IST)
Business NewsGoogleAlphabet

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT