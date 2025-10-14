<p>Google to invest a whopping $15 billion (approx. Rs 1.34 lakh crore) in India over the next five years (2026-2030), the biggest to date in the country, the tech giant said on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.</p><p>The announcement was made at the Bharat AI Shakti event hosted by Google in New Delhi. Key attendees included central union ministers Ashwini Vaishnav (IT), Nirmala Sitharaman (Finance), Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Google Cloud Chief Thomas Kurian.</p><p>The Search engine giant also revealed that it will open India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), touted to be the company's biggest such centre outside the US.</p>.Google launches Gemini Enterprise AI platform for business worldwide.<p>Ahead of the announcement, Sundar Pichai held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the opening of an AI hub in India. Pichai said AI Hub will bring the latest technological advancements to enterprises and users in India.</p>.<p>“The Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam represents a landmark investment in India’s digital future. By delivering industry-leading AI infrastructure at scale, we are enabling businesses to innovate faster and creating meaningful opportunities for inclusive growth. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to the Indian and US governments to harness AI responsibly and drive transformative impact for society,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.</p><p>In addition to the new international subsea gateway, Google AI will connect with multiple international subsea cables in Visakhapatnam on India’s eastern coast. This will connect to Google’s more than two million miles of existing terrestrial and subsea cables. This will establish Visakhapatnam as an AI and connectivity hub that not only serves India but the rest of the world. </p><p>Once operational, it will join Google’s network of existing AI data centers that spans 12 countries. The company says the AI Hub will benefit from technology developed by Google’s R&D centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, including the design and development of crucial software and hardware innovations.</p>.<p>AI Hub will also house a purpose-built data centre campus. They will offer gigawatt-scale compute capacity to help meet demand for digital services across India and around the world. Google is building this AI Hub in collaboration with AdaniConneX and Airtel. Google says it will be built with the same cutting-edge infrastructure that powers Google products like Search, Workspace, and YouTube.</p><p>This way, Google will also be able to comply with the government's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (DPDP Act), on storing Indian consumer data within the country.</p>.Nano Banana: Advanced image editing tool comes to AI Mode on Google Search app.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>