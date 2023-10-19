News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Google to make Pixel smartphone series in India: Senior VP

Google Senior Vice President for Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, said the company will partner with international contract manufacturers to make the phones in India.
Last Updated 19 October 2023, 08:08 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Internet major Google will make the Pixel series of smartphones in India and they will become available from 2024 onwards, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Google Senior Vice President for Devices and Services, Rick Osterloh, said the company will partner with international contract manufacturers to make the phones in India.

"We will start manufacturing Google Pixel series smartphones in India," Osterloh said at the Google for India event here.

He made the announcement in the presence of Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 October 2023, 08:08 IST)
India NewsBusiness NewsTechnologyGoogle Pixel

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT