Got vaccinated? This bank will give you higher interest rate on fixed deposits

Vaccinated? This bank will give you more interest on FD

The new product -- Immune India Deposit Scheme -- has a maturity of 1,111 days

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 17:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In order to encourage people to get Covid-19 jabs, state-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

The new product -- Immune India Deposit Scheme -- has a maturity of 1,111 days, the bank said in a tweet.

 

The lender has requested citizens to vaccinate against the virus and avail its attractive offer which is for a limited period.

Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable, it added.

The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crore as the 'tika utsav' enters the third day.

Central Bank of India
Deposit
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19

