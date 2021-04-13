Got vaccinated? This bank will give you higher interest rate on fixed deposits

In order to encourage people to get Covid-19 jabs, state-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

The new product -- Immune India Deposit Scheme -- has a maturity of 1,111 days, the bank said in a tweet.

To encourage Vaccination under COVID 19, Central Bank of India launches Special Deposit Product “Immune India Deposit Scheme” for 1111 days at an attractive extra Interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for Citizens who got Vaccinated.#Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/MKEJaHgMpE — Central Bank of India (@centralbank_in) April 12, 2021

The lender has requested citizens to vaccinate against the virus and avail its attractive offer which is for a limited period.

Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable, it added.

The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 crore as the 'tika utsav' enters the third day.