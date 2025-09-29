<p>New Delhi: The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as Deputy Governor of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India </a>for a three-year term.</p><p>Murmu would replace M Rajeshwar Rao, whose extended tenure is coming to an end on October 8.</p> .UST forms joint venture with Kaynes Semicon to set up OSAT facility in Sanand.<p>The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment for a period of three years from the date of joining the post on or after October 9, sources said on Monday.</p><p>Murmu is currently Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), overseeing the Department of Supervision.</p> .<p>According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one from the commercial banking sector, and an economist to head the monetary policy department.</p><p>The other three deputy governors are T Rabi Sankar, Swaminathan J and Poonam Gupta.</p><p>It is worth noting that Rao was first appointed Deputy Governor in September 2020 for a period of three years and received a one-year extension in 2023, followed by another extension in 2024. Thus, Rao would complete a total of five years on October 8.</p>