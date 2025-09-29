Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Government appoints S C Murmu as RBI Deputy Governor

Murmu would replace M Rajeshwar Rao, whose extended tenure is coming to an end on October 8.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 08:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 08:04 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBI

Follow us on :

Follow Us