Government asks edible oil firms not to hike retail prices

New Delhi: Insisting that there is enough stock of cooking oils, the Centre on Tuesday asked edible oil processors not to hike retail prices following recent increase in import duties.

The food ministry said the stocks imported at lower duties would easily last 45-50 days, and therefore the processors should refrain from increasing maximum retail prices (MRP).

Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra chaired a meeting with the representatives from Solvent Extraction Association of India (SEA), Indian Vegetable Oil Producers’ Association (IVPA) and Soyabean Oil Producers Association (SOPA) to discuss the pricing strategy.

"The leading edible oil associations were advised to ensure that the MRP of each oil is maintained till the availability of edible oil stocks imported at 0 per cent and 12.5 per cent Basic Customs Duty (BCD) and take up the issue with their members immediately," an official statement said.