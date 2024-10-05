Home
Govt committed to carrying out structural reforms: PM Modi

Modi said that the government has eliminated more than 40,000 compliances and decriminalised the Companies Act.
Gyanendra Keshri
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 03:03 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the third edition of Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2024) in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 05 October 2024, 03:03 IST
Business NewsNarendra ModiCompanies Actreforms

