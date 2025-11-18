Menu
'Delhi riots a well-designed attack on sovereignty', Police opposes bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted that the riots were not Delhi-centric according to their plan, and riots could not spread due to the security agencies.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 15:24 IST
Published 18 November 2025, 15:24 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi PoliceSharjeel ImamDelhi riotsUmar Khalidbail plea

